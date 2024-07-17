Coroner General’s Office to Enhance Accountability for Suspicious Deaths in Kenya

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced plans to establish the Coroner General’s Office under the National Coroners Service Act of 2017.

In a Tuesday statement, the Ministry urged President William Ruto to initiate the process of setting up this office, which will specifically investigate deaths linked to police brutality.

“The Ministry has recommended to His Excellency, the President, to initiate the process of establishing the Coroner General’s Office as per the National Coroners Service Act 2017 to investigate deaths, including those resulting from police action,” the statement indicated.

The ministry emphasized that the Coroner General’s Office will promote accountability and transparency in cases of suspicious deaths. Additionally, the Ministry called on police officers to exercise restraint amid ongoing protests across the country, reaffirming its commitment to respecting the sanctity of human life.

“Security agencies are under instruction to exercise restraint during peaceful protests and to use non-lethal force to ensure public safety,” stated the Interior Ministry.

Adding, “The police may be compelled to use reasonable force when isolated and specific scenarios of protests escalate to criminal activities, including rioting, looting, burning of property, disruption of traffic.”

The Ministry expressed regret over the infiltration of demonstrations by criminal elements during what began as peaceful protests against the finance bill, which has since been withdrawn.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has reported a total of 50 deaths and 413 injuries since the protests began on June 18.