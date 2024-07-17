Govt Pathologist Reveals Shocking Details on Kware Victims’ Bodies Examination

Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor updated the public on the progress of examining the bodies of the Kware victims. He explained that some bodies had parts separated, with cuts through the lumbar area where the killer severed the spine.

“The lumbar area, which is the lower abdomen, is where the person cut through the spine. The next body will be examined on Wednesday. We are committed to identifying all the other parts in the body bags,” he revealed.

He added that they had identified upper body parts with head injuries, indicating that the victim succumbed to excessive brain bleeding.

“The upper part of the body had head injuries, likely caused by a blunt object, which resulted in severe brain bleeding,” he revealed.

Dr. Oduor stated that the examinations will continue to unpack all body parts still in body bags. He emphasized that the exercise will persist until all retrieved bodies are examined, ensuring an accurate count of the victims.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all the initial eight bodies recovered were female and had been severely dismembered.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed this, stating, “Nairobi Funeral Home is currently preserving eight bodies. Investigations reveal that all recovered bodies were female, severely dismembered, and in various stages of decomposition.”

He indicated that it would take police and investigative agencies 21 days to unravel the mystery behind the dismembered bodies found at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi South.