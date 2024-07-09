Justina Wamae Declines Health Taskforce Appointment Due to Maternity Leave

Justina Wamae, who ran as the Roots Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 2022, has turned down an appointment to a health task force by President William Ruto.

In a statement issued on Monday, Wamae cited her current maternity leave as the reason for declining the offer. She expressed appreciation to President Ruto for recognizing her capabilities.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to decline your offer given that I’m currently on maternity leave and this development would affect my ability to work effectively at this time,” Wamae explained.

President Ruto had appointed Wamae to the 18-member task force through a gazette notice dated July 5, 2024. The task force is chaired by Prof. Khama Rogo, with Judith Guserwa serving as Vice Chairperson.

Other notable members include Acting Ministry of Health Director General Dr. Patrick Amoth and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Deputy Secretary General Dr. Dennis Miskellah.

The task force, domiciled within the Ministry of Health, has been mandated to identify legal, policy, administrative, and operational constraints that impact the health sector’s performance in Kenya, particularly concerning human resources for health.

Their responsibilities encompass reviewing the performance of Human Resources for Health (HRH) in Kenya, recommending improvements, and advising on the framework for employing 20,000 healthcare workers. This initiative aims to align with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommending 23 medical personnel per 10,000 people.

The task force is slated to operate for six months.