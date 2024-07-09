High Court Puts a Stop to Ruto’s Forensic Audit Panel on Public Debt

On Monday, July 8, Justice Mugambi of the High Court issued an interim order temporarily suspending the Presidential task force on the forensic audit of public debt, following a petition filed by Magare Gikenyi, a doctor based in Nakuru.

The order stated, “Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued suspending the Executive Order No. 4 and/or Gazette Notice No. 8261 Vol. CXXVI-No 97 dated 5th July 2024 published for establishing the presidential task force on forensic audit of public debt.”

Justice Mugambi also prohibited members appointed to the task force from performing any functions pending the hearing and determination of the petition by Mugambi and Eliud Matindi.

The court scheduled the next mention of the case for Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

According to court documents, Magare Gikenyi and Eliud Matindi, the petitioners, argued that auditing public debt is constitutionally mandated for the auditor-general, not for a task force appointed by the executive.

The announcement to review the nation’s debt was part of measures unveiled by Ruto on July 5 to address concerns raised by anti-government protesters, who have been rallying since mid-June against increased taxes and government corruption.

Ruto appointed Nancy Onyango as the chairperson of the task force with assistance from Luis Franceschi.

The team comprises Philip Kaikai, Faith Odhiambo (LSK President), Shammah Kiteme (Institute of Engineers of Kenya President), and Vincent Kimosop.

Abraham Rugo and Aaron Thegeya will jointly serve as the secretaries of the task force.

However, Odhiambo has since rejected the appointment, labeling President Ruto’s move to constitute the team as unconstitutional.

