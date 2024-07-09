Nairobi Man Accused of Stealing Kes.106 Million from Family Bank

On Monday, July 8, Elias Kivuti Nyaga appeared at the Milimani Law Courts, where the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) charged him with allegedly stealing Kes.106,526,597 from Family Bank in Nairobi.

The ODPP stated that Nyaga conspired with others not present in court to commit the theft. The alleged crime took place between July 2019, and November 2021.

According to the ODPP, the charges read, “It is alleged that on diverse dates between 1st July 2019 and 25th November 2021, Elias Kivuti Nyaga at Family Bank in Nairobi, jointly with others, not before court, stole the aforementioned cash, which belonged to Family Bank Limited.”

In addition to the theft charge, the ODPP accused Nyaga of handling stolen goods, under Section 322(1) and Section 322(2) of the penal code.

Nyaga pleaded not guilty to all charges before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe.

Following his plea, the court released him on a Kes.6 million bond, which requires a surety of the same amount.

The case is set for mention on July 22, 2024.