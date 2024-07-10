Java House Security Guard Fired for Aiding Gen Z Protesters Receives Top Honor

Vincent Chepkwony, a private security officer stationed at Java House Kimathi Street, has received the highest commendation for a Private Security Officer in Kenya for his bravery and unwavering commitment to duty, following his dismissal for assisting protesters during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi.

Chepkwony reportedly lost his job after he allowed protesters inside the restaurant on June 18 during the demonstrations.

However, following directives from the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Hatari Security Limited promptly reinstated him to his role as a security guard.

PSRA praised Chepkwony’s actions as exemplary of the dedication, selfless patriotism, and courage expected from security personnel in safeguarding life and property. The authority highlighted that his reinstatement upholds the core values of the private security industry in Kenya.

“After a comprehensive review, the Authority firmly concluded that Chepkwony’s actions were heroic, patriotic, and commendable, deserving recognition and promotion rather than dismissal,” PSRA stated in a Tuesday announcement.

PSRA emphasized the crucial role played by security guards in maintaining public safety and protecting property, underscoring their appreciation for Chepkwony’s exceptional service and steadfast commitment to his duties.

“We commend Mr. Chepkwony for his outstanding service and express our gratitude for his unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property,” PSRA concluded.