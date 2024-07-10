Traffic Advisory: 5-Day Disruption on Thika Superhighway Section

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a traffic disruption along the Thika Superhighway. KeNHA stated that there will be a temporary closure of a section of the Thika Superhighway (A2) at Juja High Point.

According to KeNHA, the inner lane of Thika-bound traffic will experience disruption from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

This temporary closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the mid-span footbridge foundation.

KeNHA has also provided an illustration of the proposed traffic management plan. They are urging motorists to cooperate with traffic police and marshals on the site to ensure smooth traffic flow during this period.