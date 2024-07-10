Suggestions

·

Traffic Advisory: 5-Day Disruption on Thika Superhighway Section

July 10, 2024
by

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced a traffic disruption along the Thika Superhighway. KeNHA stated that there will be a temporary closure of a section of the Thika Superhighway (A2) at Juja High Point.

According to KeNHA, the inner lane of Thika-bound traffic will experience disruption from Wednesday, July 10, 2024, to Monday, July 15, 2024.

This temporary closure is necessary to allow for the construction of the mid-span footbridge foundation.

KeNHA has also provided an illustration of the proposed traffic management plan. They are urging motorists to cooperate with traffic police and marshals on the site to ensure smooth traffic flow during this period.



Previous Story

The Billions of Shillings Nairobi Loses Due to Traffic Jams

Next Story

Java House Security Guard Fired for Aiding Gen Z Protesters Receives Top Honor

Latest from Blog

Don't Miss

Heart-Rending Testimony as Court Hears Child’s Account of Shakahola Cult Ordeal

Human Rights Commission Makes Additional Demands to Ruto