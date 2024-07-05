Sakaja Puts Nairobi Finance Bill 2024 on Hold

Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja has announced that the county government has postponed the introduction of a new Finance Bill 2024, emphasizing the need to listen to public feedback.

He said the county will work with the existing Finance Act of 2023 until the next financial year when the county will draft a new bill.

“We already have a finance bill 2023 that is already in use and we do not want to introduce a new bill until next year. What we want to do is to listen to the voices of the people and how they are responding to the charges that we have already introduced in the current bill before we come up with a new one,” stated Sakaja.

He underscored the county government’s commitment to implementing austerity measures and improving the welfare of Nairobi residents.

“The issue we are talking about here is not that people do not want to pay taxes. The issue here is the prudent use of the taxpayer’s resources. As a county government, we are working hard to improve and better the lives of Nairobi residents and that is what we will continue to do…We have always not have any extravagance whether it is in hospitality. Our foreign travel budgets have went down except for the critical ones such as the US Trip that I attended,” he added.

Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior also withdrew the county’s Finance Bill 2024 last week, responding to residents’ outcry over the proposed tax hike.