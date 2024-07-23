Governor Wamatangi Calls for EACC and DCI Probe into Tatu City Land Dispute

Kiambu County Governor Kimani Wamatangi has called for an urgent investigation into Tatu City due to an ongoing land dispute.

In a statement sent to the EACC, DCI, and ODPP, Wamatangi accused Tatu City Management of making false extortion allegations against him and Salome Wainaina, Kiambu’s County Executive for Land.

Wamatangi claimed that Preston Mendenhall, Group Chief Operating Officer at Rendeavour, the company that owns and develops Tatu City, has repeatedly attempted to damage his reputation by alleging that the Governor is trying to acquire the land.

In his defense, Wamatangi pointed out that the development includes areas designated for public use, which, under the Physical and Land Use Planning Act 2019, should be transferred to the County Government. He emphasized that this requirement had been communicated to Tatu City.

Also Read – Tatu City Rejects Wamatangi’s Meeting Request Over Kes.4.3 Billion Land Plan Dispute

“Both the law and the County Government’s position are clear: all matters concerning the reservation and surrender of land for access, wayleaves, public purposes, and utilities in any comprehensive mixed-use development are non-negotiable. Such reservations and surrenders MUST comply with all relevant laws,” Wamatangi said.

Despite engaging in discussions with development management, Wamatangi noted that Mendenhall continued to accuse the Kiambu County Government of the same allegations.

The Governor now demands that Mendenhall provide evidence to support his claims and submit it to the investigative bodies.