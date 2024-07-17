Tatu City Rejects Wamatangi’s Meeting Request Over Kes.4.3 Billion Land Plan Dispute

Tatu City management has declined the Kiambu County Government’s invitation to discuss delays in approving their revised Kes.4.3 billion land plan.

Preston Mendenhall, Group Chief Operating Officer at Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City, stated on Monday that the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, July 16, at the County headquarters in Kiambu, would not resolve any ongoing issues.

Mendenhall emphasized that their claims against the governor had garnered significant support from Kiambu County residents and businesses.

“When investors anywhere in the world catalyse Ksh.385 billion of investment and create 20,000 jobs within a few years, they receive a ‘thank you’ from their local governor, rather than face extortion. Frankly, Tatu City finds itself too busy to respond to the ravings of a governor,” Mendenhall remarked in a statement.

Last week, Tatu City held a press conference accusing Governor Wamatangi and County Executive for Land Salome Wainaina of intentionally delaying the approval process.

Wamatangi has demanded that Tatu City cede ten percent of their land for public use, a condition Tatu City deems unconstitutional. As a private developer, they argue that no laws compel them to comply with such a provision. Mendenhall suggested that the county government should instead purchase the intended 54 acres of land.

In response, Wamatangi insisted that Tatu City should surrender the land in accordance with the Physical and Land Use Planning Act 2019. This standoff has prompted the Kenya Institute of Planners (KIP) to call on authorities, including the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), to investigate the extortion allegations.

Furthermore, KIP urged the Kiambu County government to conduct a comprehensive audit of all surrendered land to ensure compliance with existing laws. The planners emphasized the urgent need to eliminate corruption and streamline the approval process across the sector.

Amid this dispute, Tatu City has highlighted several community projects they have undertaken, accusing the county government of negligence.

“Over the weekend, we held a free public event for 5,000 people that used public utilities and amenities at Tatu City. Runners and revelers enjoyed a free day of health, wellness, music and culture in Kiambu County. The event was supported by dozens of leading businesses,” Mendenhall said.

He continued, “The event also supported the state primary schools at Tatu City, which Kiambu County has literally starved of funds. Currently, Tatu City feeds 2,000 Kiambu County school children daily. Over the last 10 years, we have provided more than 1.8 million free meals to Kiambu County children, mostly from the neighboring communities of BTL and Ruturo. Primary school enrollment has increased 10 times, and nutrition in children and their exam results have risen significantly.”

Additionally, over the weekend, Tatu City reportedly renovated classrooms and created a sports pitch at a state primary school they have adopted.

“This was a long-planned event and done in support of the local community. The schoolchildren, all from Kiambu County, have been abandoned by it,” Mendenhall noted.