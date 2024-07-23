Sakaja Announces New Social Halls to Enhance Talent and Social Care in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to build new social halls across the county. This initiative aims to enhance talent, skills development, and social care, addressing various community needs.

Rosemary Kariuki, the Talents, Skills Development, and Social Care executive, announced the county’s plan to construct four new social halls. These halls will be strategically located in Gatina ward, Mabatini ward, Umoja 1 Primary School, and the Dandora II Youth Complex.

“In addition to these, we have ongoing projects at Kahawa West and the Mwiki Multi-Storey Social Hall,” Kariuki said.

She emphasized that these new social halls will be comprehensive facilities designed to meet a variety of community needs. Each facility will include offices, meeting rooms, washrooms, facilities for the disabled, and changing rooms.

Additionally, there will be safe spaces for children, youth, and the broader community, along with a kitchen area.

Governor Johnson Sakaja highlighted the importance of community engagement in developing these spaces.

“We want to involve the young people in these communities in describing the spaces they’d like and the activities they want to engage in,” Sakaja said.

He added, “We seek these engagements so that they can own the spaces from utility and activity design.”

Sakaja also mentioned that county officials, specifically Assistant Welfare Officers, will manage the facilities in conjunction with community representatives.

“They will oversee daily operations and ensure the facilities serve the community effectively,” Sakaja said.

He added that the County’s commitment to developing these social halls represents a significant step forward in enhancing community engagement, promoting talent, and providing essential social care services.

“The new and ongoing projects promise to create safe, inclusive spaces that cater to the diverse needs of Nairobi’s residents,” Sakaja reiterated.

Nairobi County currently manages 29 social halls across various locations. These include Kariokor and Muthurwa in Starehe Sub-county; Kariobangi North, Dandora I, Dandora II, Dandora III, and Dandora IV in Embakasi North; Kabiro in Dagoretti North; and Kayole II in Embakasi Central.

Additional halls are located in Mbotela, Jericho, Lumumba, Bahati, and Kaloleni in Makadara Subcounty; Shauri Moyo and Pumwani in Kamukunji Subcounty; and Mathare North in Ruaraka Subcounty.

The county also operates halls in Soweto in Embakasi East; Karen in Lang’ata; Ngong Road and Joseph Kang’ethe in Kibra; Waithaka in Dagoretti North; Kangemi in Westlands; Mugumoini in Lang’ata; Saika in Kasarani; Eastleigh in Kamukunji; and Uhuru in Embakasi West Subcounty.