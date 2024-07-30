Former MP Charged with Forging Bank Notes and Illegal Firearms Possession

Former Isiolo South MP Abdi Tepo faces five criminal charges, including possessing forged bank notes and illegal firearms.

Prosecutors revealed that Tepo had 300 pieces of paper designed to pass as the special paper used for US dollar currency notes.

In addition to the forgery charges, Tepo also faced allegations of possessing ammunition and a firearm without the necessary certificates.

Tepo and his wife, Halima Gura Roka, a Quality Assurance Officer at the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), were arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

EACC detectives were investigating fraudulent payments totaling Kes.199 million made to Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) between 2021 and 2023 when they arrived at the couple’s home.

During the raid, Tepo reportedly cocked his Ceska handgun but eventually allowed the detectives access. The investigation also led to searches at the homes of Beirut directors and hospital administrators.

“The couple was arrested on Thursday afternoon after the MP purported to open fire at EACC detectives who had gone to his residence for a search operation targeting his wife, a prime suspect in the multi-million NHIF graft scandal under investigation by the Commission.

“During the operation, detectives recovered two briefcases full of US dollars, estimated to be in millions, and assorted chemicals (in powder and liquid form) suspected to be used for making fake notes. Samples of the notes tested at the EACC Integrated Financial Forensic Lab were fake,” the EACC reported.

Tepo pleaded not guilty to the charges in court. The court granted him bail of Kes.100,000 and required him to provide one contact person.

The case is set for mention on August 12, 2024, for pretrial.