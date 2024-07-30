Govt Submits Support Documents for Raila Odinga’s AUC Chairperson Bid

The Kenyan government has officially submitted documentation supporting Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Led by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, the delegation presented the documents to Dharmraj Busgeeth, Dean of the Eastern Region, and the Office of the Legal Counsel of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Sing’oei highlighted Raila Odinga’s key priorities for the AUC chairperson role, which include fostering African integration and infrastructure development, driving economic transformation, boosting intra-African trade, achieving financial independence, promoting gender equity and equality, advancing agricultural transformation, addressing climate action, ensuring peace and security, and empowering African youth.

Candidates for the Chairperson position must submit a resume in the approved AU format along with a brief vision statement. This statement should outline their strategy for tackling the continent’s most pressing issues, be written in at least two of the Union’s working languages, and not exceed one and a half pages.

The AU will post each candidate’s vision statement on a dedicated webpage on its website.

During the African Union’s 22nd Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council in Addis Ababa on March 15, 2024, the commission set February 2025 as the election date for senior leadership positions.

The council decided that the Eastern region would propose candidates for Chairperson, while the Northern region would nominate candidates for Deputy Chairperson.