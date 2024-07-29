Dorcas Rigathi Reports Progress in Fight Against Drug and Substance Abuse

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President, commended the progress in the fight against alcoholism, drugs, and substance abuse, highlighting successful efforts in these areas.

She spoke at a sensitization forum held at Machakos University grounds, attended by high school students from 20 schools and over 5,000 clergy from the Lower Eastern region.

“I will continue with affirmative action for the boy child so that men can live and not die, and stay away from alcohol and drugs,” said Pastor Dorcas.

“Alcohol and drug abuse does not discriminate based on religion. We have very serious addictions, in all religions, and across races. Drug addiction is in all homes, among the poor and the rich. This is a demon traversing all boundaries ravaging our children and communities. Many mothers and fathers are troubled, and we must do something about it,” she added.

NACADA Eastern Region Manager Alex Njeru and other NACADA officials informed the students and clergy about emerging trends in drug abuse. They discussed ways to handle addiction during rehabilitation, post-rehabilitation, and how to care for those who relapse.

“Kenyans have a habit of binge drinking ‘chafua meza’, a situation where alcoholic drinks line a table. However, these kinds of leisure activities that involve addictive substances result in increased family problems, malnutrition, and cancer of the mouth, stomach, and throat among others,” warned Mr. Njeru.

Machakos University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Joyce Agalo cautioned that addictions lead to student dropouts, abusive relationships, poor health, strained family relationships, low academic performance, loss of future opportunities, loss of self-identity, and even suicide.