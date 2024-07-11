Suggestions

Bhang Bust in Nairobi CBD: 17 Bales of Marijuana Seized, Two Suspects Held

July 11, 2024
On Wednesday, July 10 police arrested two suspects, Clinton Ndede and Kelvin Sibukhu, at a bus station in Nairobi CBD. They were apprehended after authorities discovered 17 bales of bhang in their possession, estimated to be worth approximately Kes.990,000.

The arrests occurred shortly after Ndede and Sibukhu disembarked from a Guardian bus originating from Budalangi, Busia County. They were intercepted just before boarding a Super Metro shuttle bound for Kamulu, where they reside.

Anti-narcotics officers conducted a search of their luggage, leading to the seizure of the 17 bales weighing a total of 34 kilograms. Consequently, both suspects were taken into custody.

The incident highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to crack down on drug trafficking activities, particularly within public transportation hubs.

Authorities continue to investigate the case to determine the full extent of the suspects’ involvement in narcotics distribution.



