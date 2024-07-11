Cabinet Secretaries Limited to One Adviser

The government has implemented a new cost-cutting measure that reduces the number of advisers assigned to each Cabinet Secretary from two to one.

Additionally, the number of personal staff attached to the CSs will remain in line with Public Service Commission guidelines, allowing for two staffers.

In a directive issued by Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Cabinet Secretaries are tasked with assessing their office requirements and specifying the advisor they wish to retain to support them in fulfilling their portfolio mandate.

Koskei emphasized that any advisors exceeding the set limit will swiftly be phased out from the public service.

“You are required to submit to the Public Service Commission the full name of the advisor to be retained by the close of business on July 11, 2024,” Koskei added.

This directive follows President William Ruto’s order for a 50 percent reduction in government advisors with immediate effect. These austerity measures are part of Ruto’s broader initiative to enhance government efficiency and effectiveness.

“The measures also seek to restore faith in public institutions by enhancing accountability, transparency, and the strengthening of good governance within them,” Koskei explained.