Assembly Clerk Reassures MPs About Safety and Security Ahead of Tuesday Session

Kenyan Members of Parliament have received assurances about their safety as they prepare to resume House sittings on Monday, July 22.

In a communiqué dated July 19, National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge emphasized that the “traumatic events of June 25, 2024″—when protesters breached Parliament during anti-Finance Bill demonstrations—underscored the need to strengthen safety measures for MPs.

He noted that plans are now in place to restore normalcy in Parliament and ensure a secure environment for MPs to carry out their duties.

Njoroge highlighted that the security and safety of MPs remain a top priority.

“As public servants, let us rely on our resilience, impartiality, professionalism, and solidarity to rebuild and continue serving the Nation and our institution with excellence,” he said.

He also commended the efforts of individuals who swiftly moved the leaders to safety during the breach.

“Allow me, in a special way, to single out our officers from the Directorate of Sergeant-at-Arms, the Directorate of Security and Safety Services and the Department of Hospitality Services,” Njoroge added.

“As we move forward from that unfortunate episode, I urge everyone to maintain and strengthen our spirit of fellowship and mutual care,” he concluded.