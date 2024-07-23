Suggestions

#OccupyJKIA: Kenyans Share Hilarious Memes About Leaving the Country

July 23, 2024
by

As Kenya braces for another round of anti-government protests this week, Kenyans on Twitter(X) have been sharing hilarious memes about leaving the country, particularly focusing on the planned demonstration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under the hashtag #OccupyJKIA.

The protesters are particularly angered by the reappointment of politicians previously dismissed from the Cabinet and reports of a questionable 30-year lease of JKIA, allegedly approved without due process.

These issues have fueled the outrage among Gen Z and other groups, leading to planned protests and widespread social media activity. The memes and jokes online reveal a mix of frustration and resilience as citizens express their discontent with the current state of governance.

Many X users have been joking about catching flights during the protests, adding a touch of humor to the tense political climate.

We have compiled some of the best reactions below.

 

 



