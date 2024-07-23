OccupyJKIA: Kenyans Share Hilarious Memes About Leaving the Country

As Kenya braces for another round of anti-government protests this week, Kenyans on Twitter(X) have been sharing hilarious memes about leaving the country, particularly focusing on the planned demonstration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under the hashtag #OccupyJKIA.

The protesters are particularly angered by the reappointment of politicians previously dismissed from the Cabinet and reports of a questionable 30-year lease of JKIA, allegedly approved without due process.

Related – Senator Questions KAA on Reported Secret Lease Deal with Indian Firm for JKIA

These issues have fueled the outrage among Gen Z and other groups, leading to planned protests and widespread social media activity. The memes and jokes online reveal a mix of frustration and resilience as citizens express their discontent with the current state of governance.

Many X users have been joking about catching flights during the protests, adding a touch of humor to the tense political climate.

We have compiled some of the best reactions below.

Me to the pilot wa British Airways tomorrow making sure hajanipitisha stage yangu ya London: pic.twitter.com/tAAFFeIqEF — Shortstuff (@weak_spell) July 22, 2024

Scenes after daughters of Murima take over air hostess services after ocuppying JKIA pic.twitter.com/5LDK3czuyX — ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) July 22, 2024

Me in US tomorrow when my US based cousin makes fun of my Kenyan accent 🤣🤣🤣 #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/WTUQPxbpdF — Mwihaki (@Mwihakiwanganga) July 22, 2024

“Mum nitolee passport yangu kuna mahali naenda kesho” pic.twitter.com/eghzO77U0v — Masaku (@masaku_) July 22, 2024

Kesho after takeoff pilot akipiga corner ndege iangalie Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/BGu4Q5SWf9 — Masaku (@masaku_) July 22, 2024

Hakuna stage ya 10 bob kesho😂😂😂 Yues express. pic.twitter.com/JMjNv2S9Z4 — Sun Tzu (@ItsChanzu) July 22, 2024

Wednesday Nikijipata Bangladesh Instead of Bali pic.twitter.com/xSlCvo6nVY — Hum Babah (@IamHumbaba) July 22, 2024

“Wale wa Mpesa twendeni kwa pochi…number ni 07…” pic.twitter.com/kPL9duwFLf — ᴷⁱᵐᵒⁿˢᵏⁱ (@officiialex) July 22, 2024

Msiniulize Vida za kesho natoa wapi😂

Mnitext Wednesday 7am Pakistan Time 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/Ezyge2oDj3 — Daisy Ndemo (@Tutu_lips_) July 22, 2024

Me in USA tomorrow when someone calls me “dawg”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0r2lIlMEmM — 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡™ (@iamjuddah) July 22, 2024

Me brushing on my American accent incase nijipate Yues after ocuppying JKIA pic.twitter.com/5l7p29Ciyr — ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) July 22, 2024

Kesho after ndege imetake off alafu uskie “Thank you for choosing air Somalia” pic.twitter.com/J1hHNrVf3F — 𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐘 (@iconic_gravity) July 22, 2024

For all Kenyans planning to #OccupyJKIA on Tuesday, here are some wise words from the Legend himself, TID. pic.twitter.com/SeoT2SSz5Z — TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) July 22, 2024

Me tasting the Jamaican high grade weed for the first time after landing successfully in Kingston Jamaica.😂 #occupyjkia pic.twitter.com/IPxiwniz5u — 𝐎𝐏𝐔𝐊™ (@ItsOpuk) July 22, 2024

Gen Z tomorrow inside Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. They will not believe. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/R5ojs5lfUw — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 22, 2024

Scenes at the Airport VIP lounge on Tuesday #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/u4HRUHvZEH — Droid (@droid254) July 22, 2024

TUESDAY. 23rd JULY 2024. RUTO will respect the Constitution and honor Article 1. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/pyh1wGD0Ub — SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) July 21, 2024

Bungoma Man was way ahead of his time 😂😂😂#OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/ez1vCS4Rx0 — Gitz  (@Gitz__) July 22, 2024

Tuesday is Tuesday! Make sure you read this book because all of us will acquire a new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/XsT0axJXXy — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 22, 2024

Captain Bookten is set for Tuesday. Are you ready to #OccupyJKIA? pic.twitter.com/qJaQTGrXsc — Book Ten (@Bookten8) July 22, 2024

In case upate chance, familiarise yourself with basics #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/NhiBzYm1Kb — SYLVESTER (@sylvestermush) July 20, 2024

Kwa mapenzi ya Maulana Tuesday wengi watajua hii sign iko wapi #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/UBK4E3w7Te — Nelson Amenya (@amenya_nelson) July 21, 2024

Scenes kesho: Acha tusimame hapa Ngara tuchukue Johnte wa Maforeign pic.twitter.com/jGw7k4UdWN — Jayden™ (@SirGlavan_) July 22, 2024

Me after I land in South Africa and pull a baddie I thought was out of my league pic.twitter.com/QeW8FCEISm — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024

Mimi ndani ya Airbus A350-900 on Tuesday hapo JKIA pic.twitter.com/sxV4RFaiVe — Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) July 21, 2024

Ukiingia club za Las Vegas kesho jioni ufurahie umeangukia baddie wa yues pic.twitter.com/zSCXzguUdH — Baba Ramilah ❁ (@HeemMufc) July 22, 2024

First Sunday tukiwa Thanksgiving pale PCEA Seattle 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/OhEQnrFrSN — Wamutahi (@Son_of_Laikipia) July 22, 2024

Ukishukishwa Amsterdam na hujui njia inabidi uulizie pic.twitter.com/xO13OVCkhV — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 22, 2024

Me to my Atlanta niggas before I get deported back to Kenya pic.twitter.com/jTpR8K1eDl — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024

Me and my bros after we arrive in UK tomorrow pic.twitter.com/cmUUZ06ubi — 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡™ (@iamjuddah) July 22, 2024

Me in New York tomorrow when the Feds arrest me for drunk driving 🤣🤣🤣#RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/EgB6gG1jlx — Mwihaki (@Mwihakiwanganga) July 22, 2024

Me and my friends on America’s Got Talent showing them what we got pic.twitter.com/vzfygYlv8M — Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024