OccupyJKIA: Kenyans Share Hilarious Memes About Leaving the Country

As Kenya braces for another round of anti-government protests this week, Kenyans on Twitter(X) have been sharing hilarious memes about leaving the country, particularly focusing on the planned demonstration at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) under the hashtag #OccupyJKIA.
The protesters are particularly angered by the reappointment of politicians previously dismissed from the Cabinet and reports of a questionable 30-year lease of JKIA, allegedly approved without due process.
These issues have fueled the outrage among Gen Z and other groups, leading to planned protests and widespread social media activity. The memes and jokes online reveal a mix of frustration and resilience as citizens express their discontent with the current state of governance.
Many X users have been joking about catching flights during the protests, adding a touch of humor to the tense political climate.
We have compiled some of the best reactions below.
Me to the pilot wa British Airways tomorrow making sure hajanipitisha stage yangu ya London: pic.twitter.com/tAAFFeIqEF
— Shortstuff (@weak_spell) July 22, 2024
Scenes after daughters of Murima take over air hostess services after ocuppying JKIA pic.twitter.com/5LDK3czuyX
— ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) July 22, 2024
Me in US tomorrow when my US based cousin makes fun of my Kenyan accent 🤣🤣🤣 #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/WTUQPxbpdF
— Mwihaki (@Mwihakiwanganga) July 22, 2024
“Mum nitolee passport yangu kuna mahali naenda kesho” pic.twitter.com/eghzO77U0v
— Masaku (@masaku_) July 22, 2024
Kesho after takeoff pilot akipiga corner ndege iangalie Mogadishu pic.twitter.com/BGu4Q5SWf9
— Masaku (@masaku_) July 22, 2024
Hakuna stage ya 10 bob kesho😂😂😂 Yues express. pic.twitter.com/JMjNv2S9Z4
— Sun Tzu (@ItsChanzu) July 22, 2024
Wednesday Nikijipata Bangladesh Instead of Bali pic.twitter.com/xSlCvo6nVY
— Hum Babah (@IamHumbaba) July 22, 2024
“Wale wa Mpesa twendeni kwa pochi…number ni 07…” pic.twitter.com/kPL9duwFLf
— ᴷⁱᵐᵒⁿˢᵏⁱ (@officiialex) July 22, 2024
Msiniulize Vida za kesho natoa wapi😂
Mnitext Wednesday 7am Pakistan Time 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/Ezyge2oDj3
— Daisy Ndemo (@Tutu_lips_) July 22, 2024
Nasha Mimi. Mavida za kesho mnatoa wapi😂😂 #OccupyAirportpic.twitter.com/4g2LlkYJj4
— Kartelo🦍🇦🇷 (@curtiske6) July 22, 2024
Me in USA tomorrow when someone calls me “dawg”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0r2lIlMEmM
— 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡™ (@iamjuddah) July 22, 2024
Me brushing on my American accent incase nijipate Yues after ocuppying JKIA pic.twitter.com/5l7p29Ciyr
— ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) July 22, 2024
Kesho after ndege imetake off alafu uskie “Thank you for choosing air Somalia” pic.twitter.com/J1hHNrVf3F
— 𝐙𝐄𝐑𝐎 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐘 (@iconic_gravity) July 22, 2024
Me after ndege iwashwe kesho #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/tBwjwFD5GB
— Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) July 22, 2024
For all Kenyans planning to #OccupyJKIA on Tuesday, here are some wise words from the Legend himself, TID. pic.twitter.com/SeoT2SSz5Z
— TL Elder (@mwabilimwagodi) July 22, 2024
Me tasting the Jamaican high grade weed for the first time after landing successfully in Kingston Jamaica.😂 #occupyjkia pic.twitter.com/IPxiwniz5u
— 𝐎𝐏𝐔𝐊™ (@ItsOpuk) July 22, 2024
Are you ready for Tuesday?#OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/jg9z78dnoi
— Ahmed Juma (@Kianangih) July 21, 2024
Gen Z tomorrow inside Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. They will not believe. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/R5ojs5lfUw
— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 22, 2024
Me to Anti Rio Police tomorrow 😂 #OccupyJKIA #RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/6NCwv5f32v
— Aleckie Ronald (@SirAlexas) July 22, 2024
Scenes at the Airport VIP lounge on Tuesday #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/u4HRUHvZEH
— Droid (@droid254) July 22, 2024
TUESDAY. 23rd JULY 2024. RUTO will respect the Constitution and honor Article 1. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/pyh1wGD0Ub
— SokoAnalyst (@SokoAnalyst) July 21, 2024
Bungoma Man was way ahead of his time 😂😂😂#OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/ez1vCS4Rx0
— Gitz (@Gitz__) July 22, 2024
Tuesday is Tuesday! Make sure you read this book because all of us will acquire a new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/XsT0axJXXy
— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) July 22, 2024
Captain Bookten is set for Tuesday.
Are you ready to #OccupyJKIA? pic.twitter.com/qJaQTGrXsc
— Book Ten (@Bookten8) July 22, 2024
In case upate chance, familiarise yourself with basics #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/NhiBzYm1Kb
— SYLVESTER (@sylvestermush) July 20, 2024
Kwa mapenzi ya Maulana Tuesday wengi watajua hii sign iko wapi #OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/UBK4E3w7Te
— Nelson Amenya (@amenya_nelson) July 21, 2024
Scenes kesho:
Acha tusimame hapa Ngara tuchukue Johnte wa Maforeign pic.twitter.com/jGw7k4UdWN
— Jayden™ (@SirGlavan_) July 22, 2024
Me after I land in South Africa and pull a baddie I thought was out of my league pic.twitter.com/QeW8FCEISm
— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024
Mimi ndani ya Airbus A350-900 on Tuesday hapo JKIA pic.twitter.com/sxV4RFaiVe
— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) July 21, 2024
Ukiingia club za Las Vegas kesho jioni ufurahie umeangukia baddie wa yues pic.twitter.com/zSCXzguUdH
— Baba Ramilah ❁ (@HeemMufc) July 22, 2024
First Sunday tukiwa Thanksgiving pale PCEA Seattle 😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/OhEQnrFrSN
— Wamutahi (@Son_of_Laikipia) July 22, 2024
Ukishukishwa Amsterdam na hujui njia inabidi uulizie pic.twitter.com/xO13OVCkhV
— Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 22, 2024
Me to my Atlanta niggas before I get deported back to Kenya pic.twitter.com/jTpR8K1eDl
— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024
Kesho nikifika Colombia#Rutomustgo pic.twitter.com/orH90o2ixh
— MotherOfPassports (@justrioba) July 22, 2024
Me and my bros after we arrive in UK tomorrow pic.twitter.com/cmUUZ06ubi
— 𝐉𝐮𝐝𝐝𝐚𝐡™ (@iamjuddah) July 22, 2024
— Jacky Vike (Awinja) (@AwinjaNyamwalo) July 22, 2024
Me in New York tomorrow when the Feds arrest me for drunk driving 🤣🤣🤣#RutoMustGo pic.twitter.com/EgB6gG1jlx
— Mwihaki (@Mwihakiwanganga) July 22, 2024
Me and my friends on America’s Got Talent showing them what we got pic.twitter.com/vzfygYlv8M
— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 22, 2024
“Me kesho entertaining Indians trying to secure my flight ticket back after accidentally landing in Mumbai”#OccupyJKIA pic.twitter.com/BwqNEWEFil
— Mwitu® (@Mwitu01) July 22, 2024