Wetang’ula: Kes.94 Million Property Damage Caused by #OccupyParliament Protesters

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula reported that the anti-Finance Bill protests last month caused Kes.94 million in property damage when protesters invaded Parliament.

Wetang’ula disclosed the information during a media briefing on Monday, revealing that an insurance firm conducted the assessment and valuation of the damage.

The Speaker assured that taxpayers would not incur any costs, as the insurance company will cover all repairs and replacements.

“That is the damage we suffered. The insurance firm has taken up the matter,” he said.

On June 25, 2024, protesters breached Parliament buildings, causing significant destruction. They broke furniture, damaged structures, and smashed a television screen.

Wetangula also confirmed that no Members of Parliament or staff sustained injuries or lost their lives during the invasion.

Following the incident, the National Assembly took an early recess and is set to resume sessions on Tuesday, July 23, 2024.

Wetang’ula condemned the violence and expressed deep concern over the invasion’s aftermath. He criticized the destruction and desecration of Parliament’s grounds.

“The gory images of wanton destruction and the desecration of Parliamentary Square by individuals pretending to be youth and peaceful protesters are deeply regrettable,” he said.

He added that the invasion had profoundly shaken the country, leading to the loss of lives near Parliament.

“The sanctity of Parliament has been violated, lives have been needlessly lost, and the foundation of our democracy has been tested in ways we never imagined,” Wetang’ula said.

“Our sacred institution faced a grievous breach of security and an unforgivable act of violence.”