Alfred Keter Speaks Out Against the Government, Accuses Ruto of Lying

Former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter spoke to the press on Monday, July 1, following his dramatic arrest on Sunday, June 30.

On Monday, authorities summoned Keter back to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for questioning after his release on Sunday.

He returned to the DCI with his lawyers and was released hours later, accompanied by Nairobi senator Edwin Sifuna, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Speaking to the media, Keter alleged that his arrest on charges of conspiracy to traffic firearms and incitement to violence was politically motivated.

He disclosed that police officers questioned him about his association with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“The questions I was asked after my arrest were about my relationship with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” he said.

Keter dismissed the firearms trafficking accusations as a “movie,” adding that he would let the legal process unfold.

He asserted that he would not be intimidated by the government nor remain silent in advocating for the rights of many Kenyans.

The politician condemned the government, including President William Ruto, accusing them of lying about his arrest.

Keter insisted he had not received any summons prior to his arrest, describing it as an “abduction.”

“The problem with the government is that they lie, and they are the problem we have. Every day, including yesterday, the President lied like 100 times. We don’t know where to start,” he lamented.