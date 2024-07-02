Two Former Election Candidates Arraigned for Burning Kikuyu CDF Offices

Two suspects, who unsuccessfully contested elective posts in the 2022 elections, were yesterday arraigned before a Kiambu court on charges of arson and malicious damage to property.

Naftary David Njama Gatuota and Joseph Kuru Waweru, along with others not yet before the court, are accused of setting fire to the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices, causing damage estimated at Kes.20 million.

Additionally, they are charged with maliciously burning an NG-CDF vehicle valued at Kes.2.5 million and damaging the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner, amounting to Kes.600,000 in losses. These offenses allegedly occurred on June 25, 2024.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to all three counts presented against them.

The court granted them release on a kES.1 million bond with a surety of the same amount, or alternatively, a cash bail of Kes.200,000 each.

The case has sparked significant local interest, given the nature of the alleged crimes and the backgrounds of the accused as former political candidates.

The court proceedings are expected to proceed as the investigation continues to identify and bring all involved parties to justice.