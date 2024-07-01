Former MP Keter Resisted Arrest for Firearms Trafficking and Incitement, Police Report

Police have confirmed the arrest of former Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter in a dramatic incident captured on video in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Authorities forcefully pulled Keter out of his vehicle along Nyeri Road in Kileleshwa, Dagoretti North sub-County in Nairobi on Sunday.

Video footage shows armed men, believed to be police officers, pulling Keter out of his V8 Land Cruiser and driving away in a grey Ford Ranger double-cabin vehicle.

In a statement on his official Facebook account, Keter claimed he was abducted and taken to an unknown location.

The video also captures members of the public screaming as the unidentified individuals take Keter away. The former MP had recently expressed support for youth opposing the 2024 Finance Bill during a burial in Siaya County.

Confirming the arrest, authorities said Keter was booked at Kamukunji police station. They stated that he resisted arrest, leading to the dramatic incident.

“We attempted to arrest him peacefully, but he resisted. He is under investigation for various allegations,” said an officer familiar with the incident.

The DCI issued a statement clarifying that Keter was arrested for ‘Conspiracy to Traffic Firearms and Incitement to Violence’.

The DCI dismissed claims circulating on social media that Keter was abducted, confirming that he was subsequently released.

“Contrary to misinformation on social media regarding the alleged abduction of Hon Alfred Keter by unknown individuals, we confirm that Hon Keter was arrested earlier today by NPS Officers for Conspiracy to Traffic Firearms and Incitement to Violence,” the Directorate stated.

The statement continued, “He was booked at Kamukunji Police Station and later released pending Forensic Analysis of exhibits. The case file will then be forwarded to the ODPP for direction.”

The DCI urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding Keter’s arrest.

“Police urge the public to refrain from violence, hate speech, and spreading malicious information to ensure continued peace and security in our country,” the DCI emphasized.