Why MPs Are Calling for University Admission Letters to Be Recalled

Members of Parliament are urging the Government to recall admission letters issued to university students, expressing concerns over the fee structure.

During a meeting with Higher Education PS Beatrice Muganda, KUCCPS, and HELB officials, the Committee on Education argued that the fee structure failed to specify the government’s capitation and the expected contribution from parents.

The legislators are advocating for a revised fee structure that itemizes each cost rather than providing a blanket figure.

This move comes after the National Assembly Education Committee discussed the new funding model for universities with Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Muganda, which they argue is impractical.

Charles Ringera, the Chief Executive Officer of the Higher Education Loans Board, revealed that they adopted a formula-based allocation criterion considering each student’s economic background.

Under the new financing model, students from families with incomes below Kes. 6,000 will receive 95% of government financing, while those with household incomes exceeding Kes. 120,000 will only receive 60% of government support.

Lawmakers are urging the Ministry to reconsider the previous funding model, where funding was based on the number of undergraduate students enrolled in regular programs and the type of course.