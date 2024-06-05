Mentally Challenged Man Lynched in Siaya for Hitting People With Stones

On Tuesday, angry members of the public reportedly lynched a 40-year-old man in Siaya town for allegedly attacking and pelting people with stones.

Brian Ochieng Ogutu met his demise at the hands of the enraged mob due to his random attacks on area residents.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo informed Citizen Digital that concerned citizens alerted the police about a mentally unstable man facing mob justice in Siaya.

Officers from the Siaya Police Station rushed to the scene near the Siaya Governor’s office.

Citizen reported that the authorities confirmed that the deceased had thrown stones at passersby before being subjected to vigilante justice.

Kimaiyo added that the man succumbed to multiple deep cuts sustained during the incident.

The deceased’s body was transferred to Siaya County Hospital Mortuary pending a postmortem examination.