Wetangula Outlines Next Steps After Ruto Rejects Finance Bill 2024

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula yesterday issued directives to the House following the withdrawal of the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

In a statement on Thursday, June 27, Wetangula said he presented the bill to President William Ruto on Tuesday, June 25, for approval.

“The National Assembly considered and passed the Finance Bill (National Assembly Bill No. 30 of 2024) on June 25, 2024, after which I presented the bill to the President for assent,” he said.

However, he noted that the President referred the bill back to Parliament and provided guidance to all Members of Parliament (MPs).

“The President’s Memorandum constitutes rejection of the bill in its entirety and that the decision is informed by the need to reflect the voice of the people of Kenya who have rejected the Bill,” he said.

Wetangula explained that any member wishing to negate the President’s reservations or revive any of the 69 clauses of the bill must secure the support of at least two-thirds of the National Assembly, which amounts to 233 members.

He referred the bill to the Finance Committee for consideration, as the National Assembly is currently on recess.

In a message to all MPs and the public, the Speaker directed the committee to deliberate on the President’s recommendations and report to the House after the break.

“The Committee is required to expeditiously commence consideration of the President’s Memorandum, its reservations and recommendation, and report to the House at the next regular sitting upon its resumption,” Wetangula directed.

Wetangula further instructed the National Assembly clerks to inform the MPs about the directive and to assist the committee during the review process.