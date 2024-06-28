Gachagua Urges Kenyans to Pardon MPs Who Supported the 2024 Finance Bill

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to spare the Members of Parliament who supported the Finance Bill, 2024.

Gachagua defended the lawmakers, saying they were doing their jobs and should not face punishment or harassment from the public.

The DP emphasized that parties form governments, and elected leaders must support any program presented to parliament.

According to Gachagua, MPs have the freedom to exercise their right to vote.

“I want to ask Kenyans not to punish Members of Parliament for the stand that they took. A government is formed by a political party and once a government has a program in Parliament and decides it is good for the people,” Gachagua said.

“Members of Parliament from that party must tow the line. I don’t want you to punish our MPs, they just did what is right in terms of our political formation.”

The DP further called for restraint from attacking properties owned by these MPs.

“Allow them to be, to support their government because that is why they were elected as members of the government party. Let us not harass them, let us not abuse them, let us not attack their properties they were just doing what the government wanted and now that the government has decided to do the right thing, we should close that chapter,” he said.

Gachagua further stated that Kenyans with a problem with any MP should wait for the next general election to vote them out.

“I empathise with Members of Parliament for their traumatic experiences in and out of parliament. I want to urge our young people that they don’t have to destroy property to be heard,” the DP said.