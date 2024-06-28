Two Charged with Threatening to Kill Ichung’wah and CS Njuguna via WhatsApp

Two Kenyans are facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah following the passage of Finance Bill 2024/2025.

Stephen Mwangi Kamau and Kelvin Wafula Bwire appeared before Milimani magistrate Rose Ndubi.

Bwire allegedly used his WhatsApp account @advokezadbiadboy to send a message without lawful excuse on June 20, stating “Wee Mzee your time is up and you should be dead!” to CS Ndung’u.

Kamau, separately charged, allegedly sent a threatening message to Ichung’wah on June 20, stating: “I swear if the Bill passes I will plan an accident and you will not survive.”

Additionally, the two accused faced four other counts related to using derogatory and demeaning language against Ichung’wah and President William Ruto.

They pleaded not guilty to charges of sending threatening messages to the politicians via their personal WhatsApp accounts.

In seeking their release on bond, a defense lawyer argued, “These suspects were arrested in the midst of opposition to the passing of the Finance Bill 2024/2025. The entire country is in uproar against the Bill.”

The court heard that Kamau works as a cook at a Nakuru hotel, earning Kes.6,500, and cannot afford a high bond amount.

However, the prosecution urged the court to set a high bond due to the seriousness of the threats against the politicians’ lives.

It was brought to the magistrate’s attention that, as predicted by Kamau, the CDF office in Ichung’wah’s constituency was set ablaze.

Ms. Ndubi overruled the prosecution and granted each of the two suspects a cash bail of Kes.100,000 or a bond of Kes.300,000., stating that they are individuals of modest means.

The matter will be mentioned on July 2, for mention for pre bail report.