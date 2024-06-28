MP Recounts How Protesters Rescued Him After Storming Parliament Lounge

Nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Bishop Jackson Kosgei has detailed the moment anti-finance bill protestors stormed the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 25.

Kosgei recounted that MPs were conducting their business inside the chamber, focusing on voting for the Finance Bill.

“We were inside the chamber when suddenly, our colleagues from the other side of the house exited, while some of us remained,” Kosgei recalled.

“Within a twinkle of an eye we heard that our young men were already coming through, and everybody now was looking for an escape route.”

The MP mentioned that he and his colleague MP Rose Museu, who uses crutches, did not manage to escape with the other MPs and decided to face the angry youth.

“Unfortunately, there is an evacuation route- out of the parliament but is not friendly to the users of the wheelchair and it was getting worse,” he said.

“My sister Museu and I chose to face the young men and took refuge in the private member’s lounge.”

Bishop Kosgei further recounted that the youth eventually found them inside, but fortunately, they recognized him and were aware of his stance on the Finance Bill.

According to him, the protestors assured him that they were not malicious individuals, as portrayed, but rather citizens advocating for their rights.

“They came and found us there and looked at me and said we know you are a good man. Please allow us to escort you outside the building because what might happen now inside here is not good for both of you,” he said.

Kosgei added that the protesters peacefully escorted them from the parliament building.

“They requested that I allow them to escort me out of the building for my security. “They explained that they were not bad people and were only fighting for their rights,” Kosgei said.

“The youth asked if I wanted an Uber. I requested them to lead me to a certain corner, and they walked me to a safe place. I want to thank those young men who saved my life.”