Speeding Police Vehicle Kills Traffic Officer at Bungoma Roadblock

A speeding police vehicle struck and killed a policeman at a roadblock at Cheptais Junction in Bungoma County.

The incident occurred Sunday night when Fredrick Juma, attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) in Bungoma West, had stopped a trailer for a routine inspection.

The trailer was traveling towards Chwele from Sirisia.

Police reported that as Juma was questioning the driver, a Toyota Land Cruiser from Sirisia Police Station, heading in the opposite direction, knocked him down.

The driver of the police Land Cruiser reportedly lost control and tried to avoid hitting the trailer. The driver maneuvered and managed to avoid the stationary trailer parked on the side of the road but struck the officer.

Juma suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot, according to the police.

“Due to the impact, the deceased was pushed ahead, suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot,” the police report read in part.

Authorities moved the body to the Life Care Hospital Mortuary pending investigations and a post-mortem examination.