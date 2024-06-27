Salim Swaleh Granted Kes.400K Bail in Mudavadi Office Fraud Case

Salim Swaleh, Director of Press at the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, has received cash bail of Kes.400,000 each in a case involving allegations of obtaining money by false pretenses and abuse of office.

In a ruling on Wednesday, Magistrate BenMark Ekumbi at the Milimani Law Courts directed Swaleh and his five coaccused to report to the Investigating Officer once a week and to deposit their travel documents.

Magistrate Ekumbi also warned them against interfering with witnesses in the case. The prosecution’s application to detain them for 14 days was deemed lacking in merit.

The court noted that there were no compelling reasons to deny bail, as investigations can proceed while the accused are out.

The suspects were arrested following allegations that they fraudulently induced foreign nationals from Dubai and South Africa to secure a tender for constructing two stadiums for the AFCON 2027 games. It is alleged that the complainants were to be defrauded of over Kes. 5 million as a registration fee.

According to the prosecution, the complainants were led to believe they would meet government officials from the Ministries of Sports, Interior, and Youth Affairs, as well as senators from the Budget and Sports committees, to facilitate the tendering process.

It is also alleged that upon entering the office, Swaleh facilitated a meeting between the other respondents and the foreigners, where the first suspect impersonated the chairman of the Government Delivery Unit, claiming he would help expedite the tendering process.

Investigations are ongoing, with plans to gather statements and verify company registration details from relevant authorities in the UAE. The prosecution argues that the suspects pose a flight risk and may interfere with the complex investigation, particularly since it involves foreign entities.