Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa Proposes Committee Formation to Engage Gen-Z

Kiambu County Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa has proposed establishing an Ad-Hoc Committee on youth governance concerns and Gen Z engagement.

In a letter to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Karungo emphasized that the committee would operate within a specified timeframe to ensure focused and timely action.

He urged the Speaker to prioritize the proposal, noting its significant importance to the nation’s youth and future.

“THAT, pursuant to Standing Order 199, this Senate resolves to establish an Ad-hoc Committee to investigate the governance concerns raised by young demonstrators, particularly those of the “Generation Z” cohort, and the circumstances leading to the recent widespread demonstrations,” Karungo stated, underscoring that Gen-Z concerns are of national importance, necessitating urgent consideration by the Senate.

“Our nation is currently witnessing widespread demonstrations and picketing primarily involving young citizens categorized as ‘Generation Z’,” he added.

The lawmaker also pointed out that Generation Z was not included in the recently concluded national dialogue, which resulted in various proposals currently under legislative consideration.

Karungo emphasized that young people in Kenya are now actively engaging in the country’s governance for the first time in its political history.

He further stated that establishing such a committee would bring Generation Z closer to legislative bodies as they address their grievances.

Karungo wa Thang’wa highlighted that the committee to be established will investigate the circumstances leading to the widespread anti-finance bill demonstrations. It will also examine the emerging generational shifts, challenges, fears, and expectations to inform appropriate policy interventions.

Additionally, the committee will audit the legal and legislative framework for youth empowerment and involvement in governance and the management of state affairs.