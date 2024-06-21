Safari Rally 2024 – a triumph of speed and hospitality in Kenya

The long-awaited World Rally Championship has finally returned to the famous tracks of Kenya! This exciting car marathon, renowned for its spectacular roads and incredible scenery, has once again opened its arms to riders from all over the world.

Ambitious preparations

According to Ababu Namwamba, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the marathon will be particularly spectacular and safe. Thus, the ceremonial start is scheduled at the Kenyatta International Exhibition Center in Nairobi, and after the official opening of the rally, participants will go to Kasarani Stadium for a short demonstration race.

They will then move to the hotel park in Naivasha for the main battles.

A legend reborn

The Safari Rally is not just another racetrack, but a truly iconic event in the world of motorsport. For many years it was considered one of the most prestigious and challenging rallies on the planet, but in 2002 it was forced to leave the World Championship calendar. The reasons for this were financial difficulties and organizational problems.

But despite almost twenty years of absence, the legendary race has not been forgotten:

many pilots remembered with awe its unpredictable routes and extreme conditions;

fans around the world dreamed of seeing the exciting races against the backdrop of the Kenyan savannah;

voices in motorsport circles calling for the revival of one of the most spectacular rallies.

And now, thanks to the efforts of the local authorities and the support of the FIA, the dream has come true – the Safari Rally has returned to the big races. Moreover, the organizers have made sure that the marathon will again take its traditional place in the Easter period, which will undoubtedly give it even more color.

So what awaits the racers and spectators during the revived legend? First of all, unpredictable and varied tracks through picturesque savannahs, canyons, and urban areas. The organizers assure that they have done everything possible to ensure safety, but have retained the spirit of adventure that has always distinguished this rally.

In addition to dizzying special stages, participants and fans are waiting for a lot of entertainment related to the culture and traditions of Kenya.

And the festivities really turned out to be spectacular, delighting rally fans not only from Kenya but also from all over the world. Especially the performance of Kalle Rovanperä, who confidently outperformed all his competitors and dominated the whole competition.