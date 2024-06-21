Ruto Holds Talks With Haiti Transitional Presidential Council

President William Ruto emphasized Kenya’s dedication to multilateralism as outlined in the United Nations Charter, underscoring the nation’s role in safeguarding global values of peace, security, and stability.

In a significant move reflecting this commitment, President Ruto held pivotal talks with the Haiti Transitional Presidential Council, chaired by Engineer Edgard Leblanc Fils on June 19, 2024.

The discussions aimed to establish robust communication channels to support Haiti in its ongoing quest for peace and stability.

“Kenya is a firm believer in the shared global values of multilateralism as enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” Ruto stated.

He added, “We will safeguard shared principles of humanity that enable us to advance peace, security, and stability.”

President Ruto underscored the talks with Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council as integral to a comprehensive strategy aimed at assisting nations contending with conflict and instability.

Highlighting the significance of these discussions, President Ruto emphasized their role in laying the foundation for peace restoration in Haiti, a country plagued by extended periods of political turmoil and insecurity.

“We shall establish communication channels as part of the ongoing engagement in restoring peace to Haiti,” Ruto affirmed.

Establishing communication channels with Haiti is anticipated to enhance coordination and bolster support for peace-building efforts, offering renewed optimism for the nation’s future.

President Ruto’s discussions followed a meeting between Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Haiti Police official Joachim Prohete at the National Police Service (NPS) headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday, June 18.