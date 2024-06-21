President Ruto Calls for Passage of Finance Bill to Ensure Affordable Education for All

President William Ruto announced that the government has allocated Kes.60 billion to the education sector to fund the education of all children in Kenya.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring inclusive, accessible, and affordable education for all.

Ruto highlighted education as the greatest equalizer and multiplier of opportunities in Kenya, pledging continuous allocation of resources to develop the country’s human capital.

“We will, therefore, continuously allocate our resources to the education and training of our human capital,” he said.

Addressing attendees at Garissa University’s 5th Graduation ceremony on Thursday, the President disclosed that Kes.18 billion will be used to hire Junior School intern teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

He also allocated Kes.52 billion to the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to provide scholarships and loans to students, particularly from vulnerable families, ensuring no one is left behind.

Additionally, funds have been earmarked for the school feeding program to support students, especially those in arid and semi-arid regions who might otherwise drop out due to lack of food at home.

President Ruto urged Members of Parliament to expedite the passage of the Finance Bill 2024 to unlock these funds.

He noted that the new university funding model has improved access to higher education, with an additional Kes.4 billion allocated for ongoing university and TVET students.

Ruto underscored the government’s investment in expanding infrastructure in northern Kenya to unlock its economic potential, particularly in agriculture, livestock, and energy sectors.

He emphasized the importance of building resilient agriculture in arid and semi-arid regions to promote nutrition, enhance manufacturing, increase value-addition capacity, and create employment opportunities.

“Unleashing the immense economic potential in these areas, particularly in agriculture, livestock and energy, is critical for Kenya’s economic transformation,” he said.

The President affirmed the government’s commitment to transforming Garissa University into a premier institution that attracts students nationally and internationally.

He praised the university for its resilience and success despite facing challenges, including the April 2015 terrorist attack.

“The history of this university is an inspiring account of progress amid difficulty, triumph against daunting challenges and success in the face of risks and threats,” he said.

Ruto urged the institution to innovate in solar and wind power to align with global climate action goals while meeting the region’s energy needs.

He announced plans to streamline the issuance of government documents in northern Kenya, such as national identification cards and passports, to improve access to government services and opportunities.

President Ruto reiterated the government’s dedication to fostering inclusive growth to ensure no community is left behind in Kenya’s development journey.

“We will spare no effort in making sure that we build a truly inclusive Kenya that leaves no village, no sub-county and no county behind. We are all going to move together,” he said.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for the Garissa University Administration Block and commissioned the Garissa University borehole.

The President also paid tribute to the 148 students who lost their lives during the Garissa University attack in 2015, laying a commemorative wreath in their honor.

Cabinet Secretaries Ezekiel Machogu and Aden Duale, Garissa Governor Nathif Adam, MPs, and MCAs attended the event.