Detectives Identify Major Child Pornography Syndicate in Mombasa

Police have reportedly identified 200 locations in Mombasa suspected of recruiting children for online pornography video streaming.

Detectives reportedly told the Daily Nation about a network of traffickers using children to stream videos for local and international audiences. These investigations come as several social media sites face scrutiny for allowing the streaming of X-rated content.

The newspaper reports that police have not disclosed the specific targeted locations. However, incidents of human trafficking and child pornography have previously been reported in Bamburi, Nyali, and Mtwapa.

“Investigations show that children are recruited into the network and paid Sh6,000 a week. The recruiters utilise cryptocurrency to convert tokens earned by the children through online streaming of obscene videos into real currency,” a Directorate of Criminal Investigations detective said as quoted by the publication.

To earn tokens, an account is created in an individual’s name and used to stream videos to clients registered on specific websites.

Pastor Patrick Muchiri of The Bible Way Ministries in Mtwapa told the Daily Nation that young people desperate for jobs have fallen prey to these gangs.

“We have received many reports on this matter. Some people approach families in financial difficulties and promise to take care of their children,” he said.

“Once the child arrives in town, things change. Instead of getting the education as promised, the child is sexually exploited.”