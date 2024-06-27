Kenya Railways Launches Luxury Travel Services on Madaraka Express

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has announced the launch of luxury travel services on the Madaraka Express passenger train.

In a notice issued on June 26, KRC Managing Director Philip Mainga emphasized that the Premium Class Service aims to enhance passengers’ experience with sophisticated amenities and luxurious accommodations.

“In the spirit of constant innovation and improvement, the Madaraka Express Passenger Service is receiving an upgrade through the introduction of the Kenya Railways Premium Service,” Mainga stated in the notice.

“The service is designed for passengers seeking sophisticated and luxurious travel. Imagine a travel experience where every minute detail is well thought out to suit the needs of experience where every minute detail that the KR Premium Service is all about,” Mainga added.

The luxury train services will accommodate 28 passengers, providing ample legroom and personal space.

The seats are designed to fully recline, ensuring ultimate relaxation throughout the journey.

Additionally, the KR Premium Service offers extra storage options for travelers with additional baggage, along with designated shoe storage space for neatly organizing shoes. The train features automated window shutters and seats that can rotate to face any direction, enhancing the journey into a luxurious experience.

Segregated from other compartments, the premium coach provides privacy and exclusivity, allowing passengers to work, relax, or simply enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Moreover, premium class passengers will have access to VIP lounges and benefit from priority boarding and disembarkation at terminals, enhancing the convenience of their journey.

Business class passengers will enjoy premium dining, further enhancing their travel experience.