Okiya Omtatah Challenges Ruto to Disclose USA Deals with Kenya

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is calling for the public disclosure of the agreements President William Ruto made with the U.S.

Omtatah criticized Ruto for allegedly signing agreements with another country without following the law.

“Let Kenya be free. We did not fight for independence to be colonized again. Can you make public the contracts you signed with the Americans?” Omtatah said in Busia, emphasizing that the law does not allow the president to commit to a treaty without involving parliament.

Omtatah added, “What is informing these contracts and where do you get the capacity to commit to the treaties without going through the people of Kenya? The constitution is very clear, any treaty must be a treaty between Kenya and a third party. There is nowhere in our laws where an individual can make a treaty with another country, and when you make this treaty, we want it to go through the national assembly.”

The Busia Senator at the same time questioned the nature of President Ruto’s business dealings with his friends in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who provided him with a private jet for his travel to the USA.

“Ruto has told us that Arabs paid for his plane. What business is he doing with them? Why would they pay for his plane?” he asked.

Regarding the contentious 2024 Finance Bill, Omtatah warned President Ruto against overtaxing Kenyans and vowed to challenge the bill in court.

“You cannot keep increasing taxes without explaining how you will use them. You must clearly outline your plans for those taxes. We will not allow you to steal from Kenyans through taxes,” he stated.