Govt Unveils Plan to Host Cruise Ships in Kisumu (Photos)

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) announced on Monday that it has completed the design stages for a port in Kisumu.

Named the Kisumu Port Resilient Infrastructure Project, the port is expected to accommodate over 500 passengers at the jetty and 1,000 at the ferry terminal per hour once completed.

KPA reported that following the port’s construction, cruise ships will soon be able to dock on the shores of Lake Victoria, facilitating the transport of local and international/VIP guests.

KPA detailed that the terminal will include a public hall with concession areas, drop-off and arrival zones, ticketing facilities, and screening sections. Additionally, it will feature passenger processing zones with check-in counters, immigration, customs facilities, and port health services.

“This cutting-edge terminal is set to transform travel in the Lake region with its unique fusion of indoor and outdoor spaces, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Lake Victoria and a soaring floating roof designed to harness natural breezes for maximum comfort,” the Authority said on Monday.

Furthermore, the project includes a modern cargo warehouse to complement the new passenger terminal and ensure the smooth flow of goods.

KPA informed travelers that they can look forward to a range of amenities within the terminal premises, including restaurants, forex bureaus, and offices for taxi and tour operators.

According to KPA, construction is currently underway at the Homa Bay pier, and other landing sites across the lake region are also undergoing refurbishment to support this development.

Furthermore, the Authority detailed that the port construction will be facilitated through a collaborative initiative and is featured in its strategic plan.

Additionally, the construction aims to revive the port, which had been inactive for nearly three decades. The government is working to restore the port, citing its linkage to the port of Mombasa through excellent road infrastructure and the revamped Nakuru-Kisumu Meter Gauge Railway line (MGR) as key to reviving its operations.

Check out some design photos below.