Parliament Seeks Public Input on Finance Bill, 2024

On June 10, 2024, a House committee will convene a public sitting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre to gather feedback on the Finance Bill, 2024.

The Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning will conduct the sessions from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.

“The Clerk of the National Assembly invites the public and stakeholders to present their oral testimonies and submit written memoranda on the Bill to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning during the public hearing,” stated a notice by Clerk of the National Assembly S. Njoroge.

Sponsored by the chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning, the Finance Bill, 2024 underwent its First Reading on May 13 and was subsequently referred to the Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning for examination and reporting to the House.

Under Article 118(1) (b) of the Constitution, Parliament is mandated to facilitate public participation and engagement in the legislative and other proceedings of the House and its committees.

According to Standing Order 127(3) of the National Assembly, House committees are required to deliberate on Bills to facilitate public participation.