New Insurance Scheme to Cover Students – PS Muthoni Muriuki

The government has assured parents that their school-going children will receive full insurance coverage under the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which is set to replace NHIF.

Muthoni Muriuki, the PS for Public Health and Professional Standards, stated that the Primary Healthcare Fund under the new scheme will extend coverage to learners and their households.

Since 2018, learners have been covered under EduAfya, introduced following a directive from former President Uhuru Kenyatta to provide insurance for learners in public secondary schools nationwide, facilitated by the Ministry of Education.

Speaking at St. Bakhita Kiburia Girls in Kianyaga, Kirinyaga County, during a prize-giving day ceremony, the PS urged parents to ensure timely registration of their households once the program launches, emphasizing that it will ensure no adult or child is denied healthcare services due to lack of funds.

Regarding education, Muriuki underscored the crucial role parents play as close confidants to their children, aside from paying school fees. She encouraged parents to communicate and guide their children effectively in a language they understand best.

“To the parents and guardians, your role in this success cannot be overstated. Your encouragement, support and involvement in your children’s education have been vital. You have created an environment that fosters learning and growth ensuring that your children have every opportunity to succeed,” she said

The PS affirmed the government commitment in providing quality education, calling on all stakeholders and partners including the church and banking sector to provide all the support they can.

“To members of the community, your support for these students is invaluable. Whether through partnerships, resources or simply showing up to events like this, your involvement helps create a thriving educational ecosystem. Together we are building a brighter future for our young generation and consequently our country Kenya,” noted Muriuki.

“We must remain committed to providing our students with the best possible educational experiences. This means investing in our schools, supporting our teachers and creating an environment, where every student can thrive. It means embracing innovation, fostering inclusivity and ensuring that no student is left behind,” she added.