Health Professionals Condemn Rex Killing, Pledge to Provide Services During Anti-Finance Bill 2024 Protests

Striking clinical officers have denounced the killing of Rex Kanyike by police and pledged to provide medical services during planned countrywide anti-finance bill protests.

The Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO), updating on the ongoing 84-day medic strike, expressed regret over the death of the 29-year-old, stating that timely and expert intervention could have saved his life.

George Gibore announced that their officers would be on the ground to assist injured protestors.

Kenya’s Gen Zs have declared a seven-day protest to demand justice for Rex and to urge the government to reject the Bill, which has already passed its second reading.

“REX’s life would have been if there had been timely and expert intervention. In this regard, we shall provide and coordinate medical emergency response teams in all affected counties during demonstrations to ensure timely medical intervention and prevent loss of life,” Gibore affirmed.

He criticized the police for alleged brutality against peaceful protestors.

“Also, while Article 37 of the Constitution provides every Kenyan with the right to assemble, picket, demonstrate and present petitions to public authorities, we have observed clear harassment and battering of protesters by the very police who are expected to secure them as they exercise their rights,” he said.

“We condemn this excessive use of force and demand the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators,” he added.

The clinicians also voiced concerns about the controversial bill and proposed budget cuts, criticizing government priorities as misguided.

“We are also displeased by the intended reduction of budgets targeting essential sectors such as health, education, defence among others following proposed amendments. It is a clear indication of lopsided priorities by the current regime,” he emphasized.