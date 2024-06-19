Nairobi Policeman Attempts Suicide After Losing Loaded Pistol

A police officer has been hospitalized after attempting suicide following the reported loss of his service rifle.

Inspector Charles Muriungi Koroneli, stationed at the Kariobangi South Police Post, reportedly consumed a pesticide at his residence in Rongai, Kajiado County.

Koroneli’s wife, Edna Kanyiri Kithure, reported that her husband returned home and informed her about the loss of his loaded Ceska pistol containing 15 bullets.

She stated that he appeared deeply distressed and couldn’t explain how the weapon went missing. Shortly after, he excused himself and went to the washing area where he ingested the pesticide.

Upon discovering him in severe pain, his family rushed him to Nairobi Women’s Hospital Rongai for urgent medical attention.

“He suddenly moved to the washing area and took a pesticide (Ograno Phosphate poisoning). He was rushed to Nairobi Women’s Hospital Rongai where he is being treated,” a report read in part.

Police have initiated an investigation into the missing firearm. Search teams have been deployed to Koroneli’s residence and other locations he frequented to locate the weapon.

“The appropriate measures have been taken, and search teams have been dispatched to his residence and places he has frequented,” the report stated.