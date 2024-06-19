Kenya Set for Significant Role in Grammys Expansion Across Africa

Kenya has achieved a significant milestone in its creative industry as the Recording Academy, renowned for the prestigious Grammy Awards, has announced its expansion into Africa and the Middle East.

This strategic initiative includes Kenya as a primary beneficiary, following a partnership between the Recording Academy and the Ministry of Sports aimed at enhancing the nation’s artistic talents through comprehensive training programs and global exposure opportunities.

Kenyan artists will participate in online training sessions led by leading industry professionals worldwide, designed to enhance their skills and knowledge and propel their careers to new heights. Additionally, the partnership will broaden their global reach, with the Recording Academy assisting in the creation of original content and facilitating connections with international audiences.

The Academy’s statement underscores its commitment to enriching the music economy through these collaborations, focusing on nurturing and fortifying the creative economies in Africa and the Middle East. This cultural exchange is anticipated to bring substantial benefits to music creators, offering them valuable insights and pathways to growth.

“Through these collaborations, and in alignment with our mission, the Academy will explore several key initiatives, including fueling the music economy by collaborating with partners to develop and strengthen the creative economy in Africa and the Middle East. Cross-cultural learnings will benefit all music creators, and a presence in these rapidly growing music regions would provide numerous benefits to the Recording Academy’s current and future members,” the Recording Academy noted in its statement.

In addition to training and exposure, the partnership will involve conducting in-depth research into the creative industry markets. The insights gathered from this research will inform policy and assist artists in aligning their work with industry standards.

Recording Academy President Panos Panay emphasized, “Our expansion efforts into these fast-growing regions reflect our commitment to fostering a truly global music community, where creators at every stage of their careers and from every corner of the world have the resources and support they need to thrive.”

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, noting the honor of Kenya being selected by the Recording Academy for this initiative.

The initiative also includes Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Nigeria, marking a significant partnership aimed at advancing the music industries across these countries.

“The African Continent and indeed the entire African Diaspora globally. And so, it should be no surprise that Kenya is delighted to be among the four champions of this effort, alongside our sister nations of Rwanda, Nigeria, and South Africa. This is a historic opportunity to hoist high and celebrate Africanacity through artistic and cultural expression while fostering innovation, creativity, fraternity, and solidarity for African peoples in Africa and beyond. Kenya is in KABISA! (absolutely). Welcome to magical Kenya, the land of Hakuna Matata!” stated CS Ababu.