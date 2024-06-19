Funds Availed To Hire All 46,000 JSS Intern Teachers on Permanent, Pensionable Terms

The government has assured that all 46,000 Junior Secondary School teachers will be employed on permanent and pensionable terms.

Following a Parliamentary Group Meeting on Tuesday, National Assembly Finance Committee Chair Kimani Kuria announced that sufficient funds have been allocated for this purpose.

“The PG was informed that adequate funds -Kes.18 billion – have been provided for the employment of all 46,000 Junior Secondary teachers who are on internship,” Kimani said.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) will also hire 20,000 interns starting next month to address the teacher shortage.

“Funds have been provided to hire 20,000 interns next month. The policy is now to transition teachers from internship to permanent and pensionable terms,” he added.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u initially proposed allocating Kes.13.4 billion in the 2024-25 budget to employ Junior Secondary School teachers on permanent and pensionable terms.

In mid-May, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) informed MPs that Kes.30 billion would be needed to hire all 46,000 interns permanently by July 1, 2024.

TSC also announced plans to hire 26,000 intern teachers in January 2025.