Kindiki Ranks Best Performing CS as Ruto and Gachagua Score D in Performance Poll

A survey by InfoTrak has ranked Interior CS Kithure Kindiki as the best-performing Cabinet Secretary.

Kindiki scored a B, with 60 percent, making him the top CS in addressing issues affecting Kenyans.

Youth and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba followed closely with a C, scoring 52 percent in the poll.

Aden Duale (Defence) came third with 50 percent, while Eliud Owalo (ICT) and Peninah Malonza (Tourism) tied with 49 percent.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi ranked last with grade E (39), following Energy CS Davis Chirchir.

The study highlighted that the Interior CS excelled in communication, competency, and service delivery.

Kindiki also led in communicating to Kenyans, scoring 61 percent. CSs Ababu Namwamba and Aden Duale followed with C scores of 52 percent and 51 percent, respectively.

In terms of competency, Kindiki scored 60 percent, while Ababu and Duale scored 52 percent and 50 percent, respectively.

Regarding success in improving their ministries, Kindiki scored a B, with 61 percent, and CS Ababu scored a C, with 52 percent.

Defence CS Aden Duale and ICT CS Eliud Owalo both scored Cs, with 50 percent.

InfoTrak lead researcher Johvine Wanyingo added that the overall grade for the cabinet’s performance is a D.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also received a grade D in their performance.

The lead researcher stated that the two have failed to address key issues facing Kenyans like lowering the cost of living.

Similarly, Parliament, the Judiciary, and the opposition were graded D in performance.

The opinion poll was conducted through computer-assisted telephone interviews.

The margin of error was ±2.5 with a confidence level of 95 percent.

The survey achieved a sample of 1700 respondents, representing the universe of adult Kenyans who were 18 years and above at the time of the survey.

Covering all 47 counties and 8 regions of Kenya, the survey was conducted from May 23 to May 29.