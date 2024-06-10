Kenya Power Partners with ICT Ministry to Provide Affordable Fiber Optic Network

The government, through a partnership between Kenya Power Company and the Ministry of ICT, is reportedly poised to save Kes.170 billion by utilizing Kenya Power’s transmission lines to deploy 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable across the country.

Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo announced the deal last Friday. He highlighted its cost-effectiveness and efficiency, with the fiber optic cable delivery slated for completion by 2026, a year ahead of schedule.

CS Owalo explained that employing Kenya Power transmission lines for the project slashes costs to Kes. 600,000 per kilometer, down from Kes. 2.3 million per kilometer using traditional trench-digging methods.

“The use of Kenya Power transmission lines to deliver the 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable is not only cheaper but will also allow us to complete the job a year earlier than anticipated,” stated Owalo.

The arrangement with Kenya Power will also ensure high-speed internet connectivity to every household and business premise with Kenya Power meters upon completion.

Speaking at Nyamira Girls High School in Siaya County during the school’s ICT day, Owalo reiterated the government’s commitment to providing nationwide high-speed internet connectivity to drive economic growth.

“The government plans to revitalize all sectors of the economy by leveraging ICT. That’s why we’re committed to delivering 100,000 kilometers of fiber optic cable to provide high-speed internet access nationwide by 2026,” Owalo affirmed.

The CS emphasized that establishing 1,450 digital hubs across the country will tackle rural-urban migration by offering job opportunities for local youth.

“With digital hubs connected to high-speed internet in every ward, youth won’t need to migrate for jobs. They can work for global companies from local digital hubs,” he explained.

Owalo added that training youth through public digital hubs will lead to the establishment of private digital hubs, benefiting even remote areas.

“Through the multiplier effect, we’ll have a critical mass of digital hubs in villages, reducing idle youth,” Owalo noted.

He disclosed that over 2,000 registered students are currently pursuing higher education on the e-learning platform at Konza, facilitated by the government’s initiative to democratize education through affordable and inclusive e-learning platforms.