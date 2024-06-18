In the United Kingdom, Cricket is one of the most popular sports known to its residents, and there is no shortage of punters gambling on the popular sport. Unfortunately, getting the best out of the gambling experience of Cricket doesn’t come as easy as watching it.

Most UKGC-licensed betting sites have some form of restriction placed on them, to reduce the risk of UK players developing gambling addiction. While this is a good thing in the long run, it puts a dent in the gambling experience of players who only seek to bet on Cricket.

To get the best out of Cricket betting, UK players had to turn to offshore casinos and betting sites to carry out their betting activities. In this article, we will be listing out some of the best Cricket betting sites not on GamStop.

Best Cricket Betting Sites Not On GamStop

With UKGC-licensed platforms forced to conform to GamStop, gamblers had to turn to UK casinos not on GamStop or betting sites not on GamStop for their gambling activities. Below is a list of the best Cricket betting sites.

Betflip

Anonymbet

Fortune Clock

BetNow

Billion Vegas

Benefits Of Cricket Betting Sites

Below are some of the benefits of these Cricket betting sites not on GamStop, and we will start with the most obvious.

Lack of GamStop

This is probably the most common reason UK punters opt for online casinos and betting sites not on GamStop. Players won’t have to be under the watchful eye of the ever-present GamStop in these betting sites, and they won’t be flagged even when they are locked out of their accounts with these offshore sites.

The offshore platforms don’t have to adhere to the rules of GamStop to tailor to the needs of gamblers in the United Kingdom, which means there are no restrictions placed on the selection of games, payment methods, and amounts that can be spent.

These platforms also practice responsible gambling like GamStop, albeit less strict in comparison to the latter.

Wide Range Of Betting Markets

Non-Gamstop cricket betting sites might provide a broader selection of cricket matches and markets compared to those licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. This can be appealing to seasoned bettors who enjoy a diverse range of wagering opportunities.

In the competitive world of online betting, non-Gamstop sites may offer slightly better odds on certain cricket matches. This means if your bet is successful, you could potentially win a higher payout compared to some Gamstop-licensed platforms. However, it’s important to compare odds across multiple sites, regardless of Gamstop status, to ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Faster Registration Process

Some non-Gamstop sites boast a more streamlined registration process, potentially allowing you to start placing bets quickly. This can be a plus for those who want to jump right into the action without extensive paperwork.

Variety of Payment Methods

It is of no surprise that the betting sites not on GamStop will offer a variety of payment methods than its counterparts adhering to the regulations of UKGC and GamStop.

Most of these betting sites not on GamStop offer different modes of transaction including traditional credit and debit cards, and a variety of e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and more. Some of them also offer swift and speedy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and Litecoin for crypto enthusiasts. You can pick any payment method you want, the ball is in your court.

Conclusion

Now that you’re aware of the best Cricket betting sites not on GamStop as well as the benefits of playing, you should follow up with research to find out the best platform suited for you. While GamStop is not there to impose responsible gambling, don’t bet more than you can afford. It is important to gamble safely and responsibly.