County Renames Hospital in Honor of First Lady Rachel Ruto

Uasin Gishu County has renamed the West Maternity Hospital in honor of First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto. The renovated and expanded facility will now be known as Mama Rachel Ruto Maternity Hospital.

The First Lady will be in Eldoret on Tuesday to commission the hospital, following approval of the renaming through public participation by residents.

Governor Jonathan Bii stated that the renaming recognizes the First Lady’s efforts to support women, girls, and children.

“She has been very supportive not only in her home county of Uasin Gishu but also nationally,” Governor Bii said.

Ahead of her visit, the county received a drugs consignment worth Kes.37 million.

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) delivered the drugs, designated for the county’s 138 health facilities.

Governor Bii received and flagged off the consignment at the county headquarters, emphasizing its timely arrival and significant boost for residents.

He stated that all drugs would go directly to health facilities, bypassing the initial drug store for immediate distribution and use.

“We have received assorted drugs worth Sh37 million, and they will go straight to our health facilities. This move is critical in enhancing the health of our residents,” Governor Bii said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the well-being of its citizens.

In line with this commitment, the county plans to launch drone technology to support the health system.

“This is a listening and caring administration that takes the lives of our residents with the seriousness they deserve. It is the leadership they voted for,” Governor Bii added.