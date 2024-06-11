L’Oréal Shampoo Brand Exported to Kenya Recalled Due to Bacteria Detection

The South Africa National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled a brand of neutralizing shampoo exported to Kenya and other countries.

The authority explained that the shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely Anti-Breakage Kit contains bacteria.

NCC directed all consumers to discontinue the use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund.

“The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is urging consumers in possession of 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus Kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely Anti-Breakage Kit to discontinue the use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund,” read part of the statement released on June 9.

“The beauty product which was produced in April 2023, was distributed in South Africa, and exported to countries such as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Morocco, and Nigeria,” it added.

NCC’s Deputy Commissioner, Thezi Mabuza, said the manufacturer, L’Oreal, informed the Commission that it detected the presence of bacteria in the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo during regular quality controls.

“While this is single-use shampoo, we urge South Africans who might still have these products in their possession to stop using them and return to the point of purchase for a full refund,” he said.

Additionally, users were warned that the continued use of the product was likely to cause scalp irritations, especially among those with compromised immune systems.

Furthermore, the South African government confirmed initiating a probe into the product’s manufacturing and recall guidelines.

However, at the time of going to press, the Kenyan Government had not yet issued a statement on the matter.

“We urge suppliers and manufacturers to always prioritize consumer safety. The Commission is monitoring the recall based on its Recall Guidelines,” Mabuza said.