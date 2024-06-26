Churchill Show Makes Anticipated Return Next Month, “It will be more than just comedy”

The Churchill Show is set to make its grand comeback to NTV in July 2024, marking the return of one of Kenya’s longest-running and most-watched television programs.

Veteran comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki announced the relaunch during a cake-cutting ceremony at NTV studios on Monday, June 24.

Churchill disclosed that the show’s structure will undergo slight changes, including the introduction of new segments.

“It will be more than just comedy. Our idea this time is not to just make people laugh but also to make a difference in people’s lives. We will be unearthing fresh comedy talents but the platform will also be available for the established comedians,” Ndambuki emphasized.

There will also be a children’s segment similar to Steve Harvey’s Little Big Shots, spotlighting young talents.

“We are also bringing back the interview segment we initially used to have back in the days where we had a chat with decision makers or opinion shapers,” he added.

The revamped show will introduce a segment called ‘Churchill Go Mad,’ where the comedian aims to make a positive impact by giving back to society, particularly to those in need.

Churchill will continue as the main host, with co-host comic Jasper Muthomi, also known as MC Jessy, who previously Churchill Raw, a segment dedicated to emerging comedy talents.

Recording will commence next week at Carnivore Simba Saloon, followed by editions across the country.